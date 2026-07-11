Fouzia Dastango on Guru Dutt: The Melancholy, the Masterpieces, and the Man

Guru Dutt's films continue to resonate decades after they were made, but what was the man behind the camera really like? In this episode of Urdunama, we explore the life, cinema, and legacy of Guru Dutt through the unique lens of Dastan-e-Guru Dutt. Joining us is India's first female Dastango, Fouzia Dastango, who brings this celebrated performance to audiences across the country.

From the melancholy of Pyaasa and the loneliness of Kaagaz Ke Phool to Guru Dutt's collaborative spirit, his portrayal of women, and the enduring relevance of his work, this conversation offers a fresh perspective on one of Indian cinema's greatest auteurs. Tune in and click here to watch Dastan-e-Gurudutt.