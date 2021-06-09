Gulzar Tells Us How to Savour ‘A Poem A Day’

In his book, 'A Poem A Day', Sampooran Singh Kalra, aka Gulzar, has selected and translated 365 poems sourced from 279 poets in 34 languages of India.

In this podcast, celebrity film journalist, Khalid Mohamed, speaks to the man with the golden words, Gulzar, who reads three poems from the book – his labour of love, which took nine years of “disciplined homework”.

Tune in.