Gulzar Tells Us How to Savour ‘A Poem A Day’

In this podcast, Gulzar reads his translations of the poem from the Northeast, Maharashtra, and Punjab.
Fabeha Syed
Podcast
Published:
Host: Khalid Mohamed
Producer: Fabeha Syed
Music: Big Bang Fuzz

In his book, 'A Poem A Day', Sampooran Singh Kalra, aka Gulzar, has selected and translated 365 poems sourced from 279 poets in 34 languages of India.

In this podcast, celebrity film journalist, Khalid Mohamed, speaks to the man with the golden words, Gulzar, who reads three poems from the book – his labour of love, which took nine years of “disciplined homework”.

(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)

