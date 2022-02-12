Gehraiyaan's Dhairya Karwa Talks About Making the Leap From a 9-5 Job to Acting

Dhairya Karwa who debuted in Bollywood with Uri: The Surgical Strike, will now be seen in Shakun Batra’s Gehraiyaan alongside Deepika Padukone.

In this episode of Itni Starry Baatein, the actor talks about how he made the leap into modelling and then acting after working a 9-5 job in a cubicle as a data analyst. He also talks about his early days in Mumbai, what kind of roles he prefers and what is up ahead for him.

Tune in to the podcast to know more!