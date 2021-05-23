Have the Courage of Fulfilling Your ‘Hasrat’

Tune in to know how the uncertainties of life can make us absolutely certain about our hidden strengths. 
Fabeha Syed
Tune in to know how the uncertainties of life can make us absolutely certain about our hidden strengths.  | (Image: Arnica Kala/The Quint)
Host, Writer, and Audio Editor: Fabeha Syed

Host, Writer, and Audio Editor: Fabeha Syed
Editor: Shelly Walia
Music: Big Bang Fuzz

The word khwahish means desire, but when it's not fulfilled, it becomes 'hasrat' for the pining heart. In this episode of Urdunama, we understand how holding on to hasrat is a great way to accept life's uncertainties.

We do this by invoking Ahmad Faraz, Akhtar-ul-Iman, and Bahadur Shah Zafar.

Tune in.

Published: 23 May 2021,10:03 AM IST
