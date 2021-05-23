Have the Courage of Fulfilling Your ‘Hasrat’

Host, Writer, and Audio Editor: Fabeha Syed
Editor: Shelly Walia
Music: Big Bang Fuzz
The word khwahish means desire, but when it's not fulfilled, it becomes 'hasrat' for the pining heart. In this episode of Urdunama, we understand how holding on to hasrat is a great way to accept life's uncertainties.
We do this by invoking Ahmad Faraz, Akhtar-ul-Iman, and Bahadur Shah Zafar.

Published: 23 May 2021,10:03 AM IST