Urdunama Podcast | Before the Year Ends, Let's Finish Ek 'Adhoora' Kaam!

Fabeha Syed explores the poignant concept of 'Adhoora,' or 'unfinished,' in Urdu poetry. This evocative term captures the incompleteness and impermanence that are inherent aspects of human existence.

Through the verses of renowned poets like Jan Nisar Akhtar and Javed Akhtar, we'll delve into the various shades of Adhoora. The episode is also joined by our in-house 'tuntuna' man Prateek Lidhoo for a rendition of 'Ek Adhoora Kaam' from the film 'Ram Prasad Ki Tehrvi.' This soulful rendition perfectly captures the yearning and unfulfilled desires at the heart of 'Adhoora.'

Listen till the end!