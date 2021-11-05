Delhi's Air Pollution is Back But is There Any Hope Without Draconian Measures?

Every winter, Delhi and its surrounding NCR regions become the smog capital of the country.

The toxic combination of stubble burning, vehicular, industrial and household emissions, construction activities, garbage burning, Diwali crackers — all of this makes this city into an unbreathable, uninhabitable and hazardous gas chamber.

But air pollution is not just a Delhi-centric problem. Out of the most polluted cities in the world, 21 happen to be in India. Six Indian cities are among the top 10 polluters in the world.