Delhi COVID Cases Spike Again: Will Winter Months Be Challenging?

Shorbori Purkayastha

With the air quality rapidly deteriorating in the winter, will the coming months be challenging? Tune in!

Delhi reported more than 5,000 new cases on 28th October – the biggest spike ever in the city since the pandemic began. After a dip in cases in the months of June-July, Delhi has flared up again since September and has been recording over 4,000 cases regularly for the past consecutive days, taking the total caseload to over 3.7 lakh. The daily positivity rate also shot up to over 8 percent, over the last few days.