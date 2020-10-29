Delhi COVID Cases Spike Again: Will Winter Months Be Challenging?

Delhi reported more than 5,000 new cases on 28th October – the biggest spike ever in the city since the pandemic began.
After a dip in cases in the months of June-July, Delhi has flared up again since September and has been recording over 4,000 cases regularly for the past consecutive days, taking the total caseload to over 3.7 lakh.
The daily positivity rate also shot up to over 8 percent, over the last few days.
While Delhi Health Minister Satyender Jain partly attributed this rise in case positivity rate to contact tracing saying that the state government has changed its strategy and are aggressively testing family members and contacts of positive patients, the Union Health Ministry expressed concerns over the spike in cases in Delhi and a few other states due to the festival season.
Why have the cases shot up again? With the air quality rapidly deteriorating in the winter, will the coming months be challenging? Tune in!
