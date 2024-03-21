Interview | Daniel Sloss: The Scottish Comedian Who Caused 1 Lakh Breakups

In this episode of Do I Like It, Prateek Lidhoo talks to comedian Daniel Sloss
Photo: The Quint
In this episode of Do I Like It, Prateek Lidhoo talks to Daniel Sloss, whose comedy special 'Jigsaw' is said to have caused more than one lakh breakups. The Scottish comedian is in India for an eight-city tour of his new show, 'Can't'. He sat down with us to talk about his favourite Indian food, Indian languages, his comedy style, and why he's no longer a Netflix comic.
