Podcast | What Are the Long-Term Impacts of a Cyclone?

Cyclones are a characteristic feature of the Indian coastline and every year we see a few cyclones cause severe damage on the eastern as well as the western coasts.

As we deal with the havoc left by Cyclone Biparjoy, on this episode of The Big Story, we want to understand what happens to the communities, people, and their livelihoods once they are rehabilitated.

What does that process look like? What kind of mental health problems can come up? Are the long-term effects of cyclones properly understood and worked upon?