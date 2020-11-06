Controversies and Legal Hurdles: What Delayed WhatsApp Pay Launch

After two years of being stuck in regulatory hurdles, WhatsApp finally rolled out its payment option | (Photo: The Quint)

After two years of being stuck in regulatory hurdles, WhatsApp finally rolled out its payments option. As the NPCI or the National Payments Corporation of India gave the green signal, India became the first country to have this feature live on WhatsApp.

But the WhatsApp Payment service is only available to 20 million users as of now and will be scaled up bit by bit. That’s because the NPCI has put a 30 percent cap on the total UPI payments made via every third-party payment apps, from 1 January 2021.

What will be the impact of such a measure? What took so long for WhatsApp to launch this feature? How can the payment feature be used by WhatsApp users? Tune in to The Big Story!