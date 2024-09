In this episode of 'Do I Like It', Chaar Diwaari is in the house to talk about his new single 'LOVESEXDHOKA', a song that was originally made for Dibakar Banerjee's film 'LSD 2'.

He also talks about growing up with the internet, maturing as an artist, and dropping out of music school. Watch the full interview to find out why he learnt to play tabla for three years.