CCTVs in Police Stations: Can SC Ruling Check Custodial Torture?

States have to install cameras with audio recording equipment at interrogation rooms, lock-ups, entries and exits of every police station – that’s what the Supreme Court said in a landmark judgment on 2 December.

And not just police stations, but also in offices of central agencies, including the CBI, the National Investigation Agency, the Narcotics Control Bureau and the Enforcement Directorate.

The footage recorded using these cameras, the SC bench said, could be requested by courts and the Human Rights Commissions while dealing with complaints against the police relating to custodial torture and custodial deaths.