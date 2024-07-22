Podcast: Why do Modern Films Still Use Black and White?

In this episode of 'Do I Like It,' we explore why some films are still shot in black and white in the age of high-definition color. From the classic film noir era to contemporary examples like 'Bheed' and 'Kota Factory,' discover how black and white can give a unique visual tone and emotional depth to a film.

We delve into iconic uses in 'Schindler’s List,' 'Oppenheimer,' and even Mammootty's film, 'Bramayugam.' Tune in as Prateek Lidhoo takes you through the artistic and emotional reasons behind this timeless cinematic choice.