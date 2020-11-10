Bihar Election Results: NDA Ahead But Game Still Open

Although the numbers are not final yet, what does the current trend tell us about the performance of the parties?

Can Nitish Kumar retain power? Will the BJP make history for itself in Bihar to become the single largest party in the state for the first time? Will the Grand Alliance be able to topple the NDA alliance?

The counting of votes for Bihar election has been keeping us all on our toes. More than 12 hours into the counting, it's still not crystal clear who is it that Bihar wants at the helm of the government.

But even as trends flipped and the RJD and BJP came to be engaged in a neck and neck fight with wafer-thin margins between its candidates in some constituencies, the Election Commission informed that the counting would go on till late evening of 10 November.

In a usual year, it wouldn't have taken so long to guess who will be taking the final lead, but owing to the pandemic the wait will be longer.

But what does the current trend tell us about the performance of the parties? As JD(U) seems to be behind the RJD and BJP, what are the possible choices before Nitish Kumar? Tune in to The Big Story!