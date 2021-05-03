Bengal Results a Decisive Defeat for Modi-Shah Brand of Politics

Yet, amid all these, it was the West Bengal results that got the maximum attention. The BJP's defeat has come as quite a shock to the party leadership.

A far cry from Modi-Shah's prediction of 200 seats, the party managed only 77 seats in the Assembly, although that is much more than the three seats they had bagged in the 2016 elections.

But more than an electoral defeat for the BJP, the West Bengal results are being seen as a striking blow to the BJP's brand of politics.

Despite the numerous defections of TMC heavyweights into the BJP, despite the blatant polarisation of Hindus and Muslims in the election rallies, despite a strong line-up of BJP campaigners to take on Banerjee with taunts and jibes, didi seemed to have reserved Bengal for "banglar meye" and thwart the BJP's ambitions in the state.

But what worked in the favour of the TMC? How did Mamata Banerjee lead her party to such a phenomenal victory? What do the election results mean for Bengal and what is the message for the BJP?