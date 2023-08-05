Podcast | Badan Pe Sitare Lapete Hue... The Connection Between Soul and The Body

Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Podcast Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Podcast | Badan Pe Sitare Lapete Hue... The Connection Between Soul and The Body

Featuring nazms, songs and shayari by Nida Fazli, Rahat Indori, Jan Nisar Akhtar and more.
Fabeha Syed
Podcast
Featuring nazms, songs and shayari by Nida Fazli, Rahat Indori, Jan Nisar Akhtar and more.

Photo Credit: The Quint

On this episode of Urdunama, we explore the poetry around badan, meaning the body and it's connection with attraction, intimacy and sensuality. Featuring nazms, songs and shayari by Nida Fazli, Rahat Indori, Jan Nisar Akhtar and more; tune into this special episode of Urdunama.

