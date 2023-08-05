Podcast | Badan Pe Sitare Lapete Hue... The Connection Between Soul and The Body

Featuring nazms, songs and shayari by Nida Fazli, Rahat Indori, Jan Nisar Akhtar and more.
Photo Credit: The Quint
On this episode of Urdunama, we explore the poetry around badan, meaning the body and it's connection with attraction, intimacy and sensuality. Featuring nazms, songs and shayari by Nida Fazli, Rahat Indori, Jan Nisar Akhtar and more; tune into this special episode of Urdunama.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)