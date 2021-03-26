Assembly Elections 2021: What’s at Stake in West Bengal and Assam?

Two of the key electoral battles in India will be fought in West Bengal and Assam, which are set to go for its first phase of voting from 27 March.

The Bharatiya Janta Party is facing tough battles from its opposition in the TMC in Bengal and the Congress in Assam.

With phase 1 polling starting in both states tomorrow, in today’s episode, we will go through the latest political developments in each state, how each side is faring on the main issues and what the voters have said so far.

To discuss all this, I spoke with Aarti Jerath, a senior journalist and political commentator, and Aditya Menon, The Quint’s Political Editor.