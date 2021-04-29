Assembly Elections 2021: Decoding Exit Polls of All Five States

With West Bengal ending its last phase of polling on 29 April, the much-awaited exit polls of poll-bound states, namely Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Assam, and Puducherry were released today at 7 pm.

This election, all eyes are on the 294-seat West Bengal Assembly, where a fierce battle between Mamata Banerjee’s ruling Trinamool Congress and its main challenger BJP has been taking place for the past few months.

In today’s episode, we will be going through various exit polls mainly the Times Now/ABP CVoter and Republic-CNX polls to understand where each party stands in the poll-bound states.

To help me navigate the poll numbers, for today’s episode, I sat down with The Quint’s Political Editor Aditya Menon.