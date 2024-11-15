Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Podcast Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Urdunama Podcast: Every Drop of 'Ashk' Tells a Story

Urdunama Podcast: Every Drop of 'Ashk' Tells a Story

It is the rain of heart which reflects hidden pain and profound happiness.

Fabeha Syed
Podcast
Published:
<div class="paragraphs"><p>In this episode of Urdunama, Fabeha Syed talks about 'ashk'.</p></div>
i

In this episode of Urdunama, Fabeha Syed talks about 'ashk'.

Photo: The Quint

advertisement

'Ashk' is an Urdu word that means 'tears'. Tiny droplets of water that hold the weight of unspoken feelings within them. It is the rain of heart which reflects hidden pain and profound happiness. 

In this episode of Urdunama, Fabeha Syed delves into the depth of the language of tears, which fall silently yet speaks volumes. While covering the bridge gap of emotions and expressions with urdu poetry.

(At The Quint, we question everything. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member today.)

Published: undefined

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL FOR NEXT