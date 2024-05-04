Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Podcast Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019The REAL Impact of Artificial Intelligence: Interview with Madhimuta Murgia

The REAL Impact of Artificial Intelligence: Interview with Madhimuta Murgia

Madhumita Murgia, AI Editor at Financial Times, discusses the impact of AI on humanity in her book 'Code Dependent'.
Prateek Lidhoo
Podcast
Published:

|

Photo: The Quint

In this episode of 'Do I Like It', Prateek Lidhoo talks to Madhumita Murgia, the Artificial Intelligence Editor at Financial Times, about her book 'Code Dependent', and how has AI is shaping humanity. From a data labeler in Nairobi, to a doctor’s clinic in a village in Maharashtra, the book chronicles stories of everyday people and how AI has influenced their lives.

Through the interview, Madhumita discusses the negative effects of mass-scale AI adoption, hallucination, and what you and I can do to make AI more responsible. Listen till the end!

