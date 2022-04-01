'My Experience in Bollywood Has Been More Good Than Bad,' Says Sunny Leone

Actor and TV host Sunny Leone, who is enjoying the successes of her new web series Anamika directed by Vikram Bhatt, says that having gone through the good, the bad, and the ugly sides of the Indian film industry, her time in Bollywood has largely been a great experience for her.

In this new episode of Itni Starry Baatein, as Leone talks about the action training that was required for her to get into the role of a spy, she chuckles and says, "I like this kind of training. My favourite thing when I was growing up was to wrestle and beat up my brothers and other boys. I know the playing part of it, but this obviously wasn't playing, so it was a little different."

When asked what are her favourite shows are, she says, "I like all action-type shows and period shows. I don't sit and watch a comedy show, I like anything that has actions."

Tune in to the latest episode of Itni Starry Baatein, where Sunny Leone explains the 'no gun and no violence' rule in her house and how her children reacted to her holding guns after they watched the trailer for Anamika.