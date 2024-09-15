Did You Know the Original Climax of these Films? | Do I Like It Podcast

Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Podcast Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Did You Know the Original Climax of these Films? | Do I Like It Podcast

Which version do you think works better?

In this episode of Do I Like It, Prateek Lidhoo talks about alternate endings of films. 

A film’s ending can leave a lasting impression, but what if the final moments were different? In this episode of 'Do I Like It', Prateek Lidhoo is breaking down some of cinema’s most interesting alternate endings and how they affect the overall story. From Sholay’s legendary climax to Rang De Basanti's powerful message, we'll show you why these films almost ended in unexpected ways.

