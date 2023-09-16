Urdunama Podcast | In Life, You Gotta Have 'Aitbaar' in Each Other's Humanity

Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Podcast Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Urdunama Podcast | In Life, You Gotta Have 'Aitbaar' in Each Other's Humanity

Fabeha reads out poems by Urdu poets like Gulzar, who have beautifully captured the essence of trust.
Fabeha Syed
Podcast
In this episode, Fabeha Syed talks about the urdu word 'aitbaar'.

Photo: The Quint

In this episode of Urdunama, Fabeha Syed explores the meaning of the Urdu word 'aitbaar', which means faith or trust. She discusses how important it is to have trust in others, and how this can lead to stronger relationships, communities, and societies.

Fabeha reads out poems by Urdu poets like Gulzar, who have beautifully captured the essence of trust. She also shares her experiences of how trust has helped her in her life.

This episode is a reminder of the power of trust, and how it can enrich our lives in many ways. If you're looking for a podcast that will inspire you to be more trusting, then this is the episode for you.

