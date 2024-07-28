If Someone Points out Your 'Aib', Send Them This Podcast!

Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Podcast Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019If Someone Points out Your 'Aib', Send Them This Podcast!

Let us embrace our shortcomings to become a better human being.

Fabeha Syed
Podcast
Published:
<div class="paragraphs"><p>In this episode of Urdunama, Fabeha Syed talks about the word 'aib'.</p></div>
Photo: The Quint

No one is perfect. We all have quirks and flaws that make us human. In this episode of Urdunama, let us embrace our shortcomings to become a better human being. Listen as Fabeha Syed dives into the profound depths of the Urdu word 'aib'. From the unfaithfulness of the 'mahboob', to intense ideas of social harmony, the word encapsulates many different meanings in Urdu poetry.

