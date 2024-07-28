If Someone Points out Your 'Aib', Send Them This Podcast!

No one is perfect. We all have quirks and flaws that make us human. In this episode of Urdunama, let us embrace our shortcomings to become a better human being. Listen as Fabeha Syed dives into the profound depths of the Urdu word 'aib'. From the unfaithfulness of the 'mahboob', to intense ideas of social harmony, the word encapsulates many different meanings in Urdu poetry.