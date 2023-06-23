Podcast | 'Process Is Punishment': Javed Mohammad's Family Fights for Justice

On 10 June 2022, protests against BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma broke out across the country for the derogatory remarks she made about Prophet Mohammad. Javed Mohammad was named as the orchestrator of these protests. After this, his house was demolished. It has been a year since that day. Was this demolition a political statement? Was it a warning to discourage potential dissent?

I spoke to Afreen Fatima, a prominent activist and Javed Mohammad's daughter, to find out the price that this family has had to pay. Tune in!