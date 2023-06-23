Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Podcast Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Podcast | 'Process Is Punishment': Javed Mohammad's Family Fights for Justice

Podcast | 'Process Is Punishment': Javed Mohammad's Family Fights for Justice

Javed Mohammad was named as the orchestrator of protests against Nupur Sharma. Later, his house was demolished.
Fatima Khan
Podcast
Published:

I spoke to Afreen Fatima, a prominent activist and Javed Mohammad's daughter, to find out the price that this family has had to pay. Tune in!

|

(Photo: Altered by The Quint)

)<div class="paragraphs"><p>I spoke to Afreen Fatima, a prominent activist and Javed Mohammad's daughter, to find out the price that this family has had to pay. Tune in!</p></div>

On 10 June 2022, protests against BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma broke out across the country for the derogatory remarks she made about Prophet Mohammad. Javed Mohammad was named as the orchestrator of these protests. After this, his house was demolished. It has been a year since that day. Was this demolition a political statement? Was it a warning to discourage potential dissent?

I spoke to Afreen Fatima, a prominent activist and Javed Mohammad's daughter, to find out the price that this family has had to pay. Tune in!

Also ReadPodcast | Policy Researcher Talks Heatwaves, Heat Action Plans & Climate Change

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Published: undefined

SCROLL FOR NEXT