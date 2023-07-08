Podcast | The Monsoon Sky and 'Abr' in Urdu Poetry & Life in General

Fabeha reads some iconic shayari on 'clouds'
Photo Credit: The Quint
Welcome the monsoon season this year with a cup of chai or coffee, a plate of steaming hot pakoras and this episode of Urdunama on 'abr' meaning 'clouds'. Fabeha reads out some poetry, nazms and shayari by Faiz, Gulzar, Mirza Ghalib and others.
Listen to more episodes from Urdunama here:
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)