In Photos: PM Modi To Inaugurate Rs 5,400 Crore 'Yashobhoomi' Convention Centre

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the International Convention and Expo Centre (IICC), called ‘Yashobhoomi’, at Dwarka in New Delhi on Sunday, 17 September.
Developed at a cost of around Rs 5,400 crore, Yashobhoomi spans more than 73 thousand square metres of area and comprises 15 convention rooms including the Main Auditorium, the Grand Ballroom, and 13 meeting rooms, according to a press release. It has the largest LED media facade in the country.
Yashobhoomi is capable of hosting over 11,000 people, as per the press release.
The plenary hall in the Convention Centre is equipped with a seating capacity of around 6,000 guests.
"The auditorium has one of the most innovative automated seating systems which allows the floor to be a flat floor or an auditorium style tiered seating for different seating configurations," read the press release.
"The Grand Ballroom, with a unique petal ceiling, can host around 2,500 guests. It also has an extended open area that can seat up to 500 people. The 13 meeting rooms that are spread across eight floors are envisaged to hold a variety of meetings of different scales," as per the press release.
The exhibition halls of Yashobhoomi will be utilised for hosting exhibitions, trade fairs, and business events. They have been uniquely designed with copper ceiling which filters light in the space through various skylights.
The interiors of the convention centre have been designed using materials and objects that are inspired by Indian culture such as terrazzo floors with brass inlay representing rangoli patterns, suspended sound absorbent metal cylinders, and lit-up patterned walls.
All exhibition halls are connected to a grand foyer space which will house various support areas such as media rooms, VVIP lounges, cloak facilities, visitor information centre, and ticketing among others.
Yashobhoomi has been built keeping in mind environmental sustainability. It is equipped with a state-of-the-art wastewater treatment system which reuses 100 percent of wastewater, provisions for rainwater harvesting.
The surrounding campus has received Platinum certification from CII’s Indian Green Building Council (IGBC), according to the press release. The Delhi Airport Metro Express line is also being extended in order to connect it with a new metro station called 'Yashobhoomi Dwarka Sector 25’.
