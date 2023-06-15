'Many Brij Bhushans Around Us': Mahila Panchayat Backs Wrestlers, Demand Reform

The Panchayat was held to show solidarity with the wrestlers who have been protesting against Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and Member of Parliament Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh who has been accused of sexual harassment and misconduct.

Bharadwaj, while speaking to The Quint, said that the women's organisations didn't just want the wrestlers to know that they are not alone, but also wanted to add their strength to the wrestlers' demands.