In Photos: Security Beefed Up at Wrestlers' Protest Site After Midnight Scuffle

The morning after a midnight scuffle broke out between the protesting wrestlers and the Delhi Police on Wednesday, 3 May, security has been beefed up at New Delhi's Jantar Mantar. The brawl resulted in multiple detentions and some wrestlers sustaining injuries.

The wrestlers have been sitting on a dharna at Jantar Mantar since 23 April, seeking action against Wrestling federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, who has been accused of sexual harassment by multiple women, including a minor.