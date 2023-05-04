In Photos: Security Beefed Up at Wrestlers' Protest Site After Midnight Scuffle

Prominent wrestlers have been sitting on a dharna at jantar Mantar since 23 April, seeking action against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, who has been accused of sexual harassment by multiple women, including a minor.
The morning after a midnight scuffle broke out between the protesting wrestlers and the Delhi Police on Wednesday, 3 May, security has been beefed up at New Delhi's Jantar Mantar.
There was heavy barricading at the protest site.
Women police personnel have been deployed at the site of the protest.
The scuffle broke out after Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Somnath Bharti arrived at Jantar Mantar on Wednesday night with folding beds for the wrestlers.
Delhi Police stopped Bharti, citing he had no permission. This led to a skirmish between the two parties, with the wrestlers also getting involved.
The scuffle led to some wrestlers getting injured, including Vinesh Phogat's cousin brother, Dushyant Phogat. Dushyant was taken to a hospital.
Vinesh, meanwhile, claimed that drunk police officers abused her during the scuffle.
The morning after the scuffle, Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) Chairperson Swati Maliwal visited the protest site.
