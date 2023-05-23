In Photos: Protesting Wrestlers Hold Candlelight March to Delhi's India Gate

Supporters of Bhim Army and Bharatiya Kisan Union are taking part in the march, demanding justice for the women wrestlers who've accused Brij Bhushan of sexually harassing them.
(Photo: Ashna Butani/The Quint)
A massive crowd gathered to take part in the candlelight march being organised by Indian wrestlers to mark one month of their protest against sidelined Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.
The march is being held from Delhi's Jantar Mantar to India Gate on Tuesday, 23 May. Prominent Indian wrestlers including Sakshi Malik, Vinesh Phogat, and Bajrang Punia have been demanding the arrest of WFI chief Brij Bhushan Singh, who has been accused of sexual harassment.
Addressing the crowd gathered to march from Delhi's Jantar Mantar to India Gate on Tuesday, Olympic gold medallist Sakshi Malik said, "This is the fight for India's daughters, be patient, we will win this fight. We will start the candle march now."
Several people from Haryana also showed up to take part in the march on Tuesday. Hari Om, 62, from Rohtak in Haryana said that he won't stop fighting until he's arrested.
Security forces were deployed at Delhi's India Gate ahead of the candlelight march being held by the protesting wrestlers.
Krishna Malik, a 66 year old woman from Rohtak in Haryana, said, "We will stay for as long as we need, like we did during farmers protests... have been coming for few days and going back. This fight is necessary for our daughters."
Meanwhile, the Delhi Police has recorded the statements of seven wrestlers, one of whom is a minor, and interrogated Singh on the allegations of sexual harassment. So far, there has been no arrest in the two cases.
