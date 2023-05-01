In Photos: Unusual Asthma Triggers You Need to Be Aware Of

Asthma is a common respiratory condition that affects millions of people worldwide.
Asthama is diseases that can be triggered by a lot of factors, and quite a few of them are probably the ones that might not be the first names we might think of.
Thunderstorm isn't the first thing that comes in mind when we think of asthama. When an electrical storm occurs, pollen grains burst and release airborne allergens, which are then carried by gusty winds from thunderstorm downdrafts, ultimately resulting in an elevated risk of asthma attacks among allergic individuals.
Consuming specific types of alcoholic drinks can exacerbate the symptoms of asthma and heighten the risk of experiencing an asthma attack.
Both acid reflux and GERD can induce a sensation of pain and burning in your throat, particularly when you are lying down, and trigger an asthma attack, even in the absence of heartburn.
Experiencing psychological distress is directly linked to asthma symptoms. Mild asthma attacks can induce anxiety or panic, exacerbating the condition.
During the menstrual cycle, a decrease in the levels of estrogen and progesterone can exacerbate various health conditions, including asthma.
Obesity increases the risk of asthma attacks as the lungs in obese individuals are often under-expanded, resulting in smaller breaths and narrower airways that are more susceptible to irritation.
Fragrances from perfumes and flowers have a high likelihood of irritating sensitive airways and causing asthma symptoms.
Asthma is a common respiratory condition that affects millions of people worldwide. Most people with asthma are well aware of their triggers, such as dust, pollen, and pet dander.
However, there are some unexpected asthma triggers that are not commonly known. These triggers can cause sudden and severe asthma attacks, and people with asthma need to be aware of them to avoid them.
FIT spoke to Dr Jeenam Shah, Consultant Pulmonology, Jaslok Hospital, who tells listed out some unusual asthma triggers.
