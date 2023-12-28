Congress Blows 2024 Poll Bugle With Caste Census Pitch, Revival of NYAY Scheme

Addressing the gathering, Gandhi said that the Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh (RSS) was attempting to take over the independent institutions that belong to the people of the country.

"India is made by its institutions. The Supreme Court, the Election Commission (EC), are institutions of the people. They are out to capture all of them. You see vice chancellors (VC) of all universities. They all belong to one organisation. They don't know anything. The VCs are not appointed on merit anymore," Gandhi said.