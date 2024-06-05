'Shock, Awe’: What Newspaper Front Pages Looked Like Day After Election Results

The final results for the Lok Sabha elections 2024 were declared late night on Tuesday, 4 June.

While the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP)-led NDA secured 293 seats, the BJP by itself fell short of the majority mark, which means it would need the support of its allies to form the government for the third consecutive time.

As uncertainties and questions about who will form the next government at the centre still hang in the air, this is what the front pages of top Indian newspapers looked like on the morning of Wednesday, 5 June.

Hindustan Times