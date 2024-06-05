Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Photos Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019'Shock, Awe’: What Newspaper Front Pages Looked Like Day After Election Results

'Shock, Awe’: What Newspaper Front Pages Looked Like Day After Election Results

Here's how the front pages of Indian newspapers looked the morning after the general election results were declared.
The Quint
Photos
Published:

What top Indian Newspaper Front Pages looked like on the Day After Election Results.

|

(Photo: The Quint)

<div class="paragraphs"><p>What top Indian Newspaper Front Pages looked like on the Day After Election Results.</p></div>
ADVERTISEMENT

The final results for the Lok Sabha elections 2024 were declared late night on Tuesday, 4 June.

While the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP)-led NDA secured 293 seats, the BJP by itself fell short of the majority mark, which means it would need the support of its allies to form the government for the third consecutive time.

As uncertainties and questions about who will form the next government at the centre still hang in the air, this is what the front pages of top Indian newspapers looked like on the morning of Wednesday, 5 June.

Hindustan Times

The Economic Times

The Statesman

Financial Express

The Indian Express

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

The Pioneer

Mint

The Hindu

The Times of India

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Published: undefined

Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL FOR NEXT