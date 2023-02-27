In Photos: Vintage Cars Rev Up Delhi Streets in Style Ahead of G20 Summit

Ahead of G20 Summit scheduled to be held this year, the Delhi government's Transport Department – in partnership with the Heritage Motoring Club of India – kickstarted a rally for vintage cars at Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium on 26 February. Called 'Vintage for Life - The G20 Vintage Vehicle Drive,' the rally seeks to highlight the fact that India is chairing the G20 Summit this year. Some vehicles originally manufactured in G20 countries are also on display, according to PTI.

In this photo, K Darshan, a 76-year-old engineer, is seen next to his 70-year-old Plymouth Belvedere Convertible.