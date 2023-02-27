In Photos: Vintage Cars Rev Up Delhi Streets in Style Ahead of G20 Summit

Ahead of G20 Summit scheduled to be held this year, the Delhi government's Transport Department – in partnership with the Heritage Motoring Club of India – kickstarted a rally for vintage cars at Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium on 26 February.
(Photo: Ribhu Chatterjee/The Quint)
Ahead of G20 Summit scheduled to be held this year, the Delhi government's Transport Department – in partnership with the Heritage Motoring Club of India – kickstarted a rally for vintage cars at Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium on 26 February. Called 'Vintage for Life - The G20 Vintage Vehicle Drive,' the rally seeks to highlight the fact that India is chairing the G20 Summit this year. Some vehicles originally manufactured in G20 countries are also on display, according to PTI.
In this photo, K Darshan, a 76-year-old engineer, is seen next to his 70-year-old Plymouth Belvedere Convertible.
The convertible has a 230 ci six-cylinder engine with automatic transmission. It has seen three rallies till date.
Darshan Singh usually does not take it out as the vehicle is not permitted on the roads of the National Capital Region (NCR). "It's a passion when you have old cars, to look after them. It's a hobby for me," he adds.
This is a 1951 Cadillac Series 62 Convertible owned by HH Maharaja Manujendra Shah of Tehri Garhwal.
Here's a 1937 Rolls Royce Phantom III on display.
Inside the Rolls Royce Phantom III model.
A 1939 Rolls Royce Wraith Limousine.
The seven-seater 1939 limousine is owned by Harsh Wardhan Bhatnagar, the former chairman of the BHEL. He has 35 other vintage cars in his collection.
The 1972 Triumph Spitfire MK 4 was initially acquired by Prem Sharma in 1991.
Fifty-five-year-old Sharma has been in the automobile and restoration business since 1938. He says: "It was my dad's gift, and it has always been good to me and my family."
Sharma tells The Quint that his car has been featured in two Bollywood movies, Bang Bang and Salaam-e-Ishq.
Headlights of a 1928 Rolls Royce 20HP.
Sameer Gupta, 53, a business advisory consultant, imported this rare vehicle from London in 2020.
Gupta with his Rolls Royce 20HP.
A 1965 Chevrolet Impala Convertible.
Headlights of the 1965 Chevrolet Impala Convertible.
A 1957 Pontiac Super Chief American classic car owned by Pankaj Gondal, a 42-year-old printing and packaging associate.
Gondal bought this car from Goa in 2008 and started repairing and restoring it during the COVID-19 pandemic. He has a collection of other vintage cars like Mercedes, Mustang, and Beetles.
It has received two awards from The Statesman – Best Restored Car and Authentic Restored American Car.
Pavan Mehta, 64, a photographer and a car hobbyist, with his 1928 Model A Ford.
The dashboard of the 1928 Model A Ford.
Mehta says, "I have taken this car to all the rallies I participated in since 1980."
"Though the car is high maintenance, it's more of a hobby for me," he adds. The car has been featured in Bhagat Singh and Rang De Basanti.
Headlights of 1933 Morris Major Tourer 3350cc.
A 1968 Ford Mustang Convertible, with a 5000 cc engine and cylinders, has been attending big rallies and exhibitions with its owner, Navinder Singh.
The music system of the Ford Mustang.
Singh, now 50, has been restoring and collecting cars since the age of 18.
"I have a great time whenever I drive this car. I feel proud," he says. Singh still drives this car, mostly on Sundays.
A series of other vintage cars on display.
