In Photos: Rupani to Jadeja, Gujarat Votes in First Phase of Assembly Elections

Gujarat Assembly Elections Phase 1 Voting.
(Photos: PTI)
Former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani while casting his vote during the first phase of Gujarat Assembly elections, in Rajkot. An MLA from Rajkot West, Rupani is not contesting the election this year. According to sources, Rupani was not keen on contesting after being asked to step down. The seat is now being contested by former Rajkot Deputy Mayor Darshita Shah.
100-year-old Kamuben Lalabhai Patel shows her finger marked with indelible ink after casting her vote during the first phase of Gujarat Assembly elections, at Umargam in Valsad district.
Cricketer Ravindra Jadeja with his wife and BJP candidate Rivaba Jadeja after casting their vote during the first phase of Gujarat Assembly elections, in Jamnagar. While Rivaba is contesting on a BJP ticket, her father-in-law and her sister-in-law are both supporters of the Congress party.
Gujarat BJP President CR Patil with his wife Ganga Patil after casting his vote during the first phase of Gujarat Assembly elections in Surat.
A policeman helps as an elderly voter arrives to cast his vote during the first phase of Gujarat Assembly elections, in Rajkot.
Moustache man Maganbhai Solanki, an independent candidate contesting from Himmatnagar seat in Sabarkantha district in Gujarat. A former Army Lieutenant who retired in 2012, Solanki also contested on a BSP ticket in 2017, but lost.
Saints of Swaminarayan show their identification cards as they wait in a queue to cast their votes in Surat.
Elderly voters being helped as they arrive to cast their votes at a polling station during the first phase of Gujarat Assembly elections, in Gir Somnath district.
Rajkot royal family members Mandhatasinh Jadeja, Kadambaridevi Jadeja and Mridulakumari Jadeja after casting their votes at a polling station in Rajkot.
Former governor of Karnataka Vajubhai Vala shows his finger marked with indelible ink after casting his vote during the first phase of Gujarat Assembly elections, in Rajkot. Vala held the Rajkot West seat for sevaral terms in the 1980s and 90s. Once held by PM Narendra Modi and twice by Vijay Rupani, the seat is now being contested by Darshita Shah.
Women cast their votes at a polling station in Gir Somnath district.
Voters show their fingers marked with indelible ink after casting their votes at a polling station in Gir Somnath district.
AAP Gujarat chief Gopal Italia casts his vote at a polling station in Surat. One of the leaders at the forefront of the Patidar reservation with Hardik Patel, the movement had affected the BJP adversely in Surat and Saurashtra.
An ITBP official carries a specially abled voter on his back in Ahmedabad.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during a public meeting at Himmatnagar in Sabarkantha district which will go to polls in the second phase on 5 December.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah holds a road show in Sanand, where polling will take place on 5 December.
