In Photos: Haryana On High Alert as VHP Carries Shobha Yatra in Nuh

The Haryana government has beefed up the security in Haryana's Nuh, and neighbouring areas as the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) carries on with its Braj Mandal Yatra on Monday, 28 August.
(Photos: Varsha Sriram/The Quint)
A bus carrying the yatris.
The VHP called for the yatra despite the authorities denying permission for the same in view of the violence that took place a month ago during a similar procession in Nuh district.
“Our police and administration have taken this decision that instead of carrying out a yatra, people should go to nearby temples and offer prayers. Permission for yatra is denied but people can go and offer prayers in temples as it is Sawan month," Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said on Sunday, 27 August.
Meanwhile, the VHP had asserted that there was no need to obtain permission to undertake religious events.
According to the police, 1,900 Haryana Police personnel and 24 companies of paramilitary forces have been deployed.
"No outsider will be allowed to enter Nuh. All entry points to the district have been sealed and the road leading to the local Malhar temple has also been closed," the police added.
Meanwhile, the administration has also temporarily suspended mobile internet and bulk SMS services.
An RAF personnel guards in a stree ahead of Brij Mandal Yatra of Hindu organisations, weeks after violence in the region, in Nuh district on Sunday.
