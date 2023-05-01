In Photos: Opposition MVA's 'Vajramuth Rally' in Mumbai Draws Massive Crowd

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut delivers a speech at the Vijramuth Rally in Mumbai on Monday, 1 May. "There were attempts to separate Mumbai so they wanted to divide Shiv Sena and they did it because it will not be possible if Shiv Sena is here. We are not scared of you...in 2024 (Assembly polls) MVA will come into power," Raut reportedly said.