In Photos: Opposition MVA's 'Vajramuth Rally' in Mumbai Draws Massive Crowd

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray takes the podium at the Vijramuth Rally in Mumbai on Monday, 1 May.
(Photo: Twitter/@ParagSMohite)
The Vajramuth Rally in Mumbai was held on the 63rd foundation day of Maharashtra and was the third such rally to be held in the state, after Nagpur and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.
Among the speakers at the rally were NCP's Ajay Pawar, Mahrashtra Congress' Nana Patole as well as top brass from the Uddhav Thackeray faction of the Shiv Sena such as Sanjay Raut, Aditya Thackeray, and former CM Uddhav Thackeray himself.
Workers from each party of the MVA gathered at Bandra Kurla Complex – the venue of the Vijramuth Rally on Monday, 1 May.
Shiv Sena (UBT) leader and Uddhav Thackeray's son Aditya Thackeray speaks at the Vijramuth Rally in Mumbai on Monday, 1 May. "I am giving you in writing that the state govt will collapse in the coming days, there are no women ministers in the cabinet, and this govt is of builders and contractors," the former state minister was quoted as saying by ANI.
Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut delivers a speech at the Vijramuth Rally in Mumbai on Monday, 1 May. "There were attempts to separate Mumbai so they wanted to divide Shiv Sena and they did it because it will not be possible if Shiv Sena is here. We are not scared of you...in 2024 (Assembly polls) MVA will come into power," Raut reportedly said.
Addressing the rally, Uddhav Thackeray said, "PM said Congress abused him 91 times. I won't abuse you. But your party abuses us day and night. What about that? We are not crossing our limits yet. If your people are going to abuse us, then expect similar language from us as well," according to The Indian Express.
The MVA's Vajramuth Rally comes on the heels of schisms within the Opposition alliance that were sparked by rumours of NCP's Ajit Pawar joining the BJP. Pawar, however, has since quashed all rumours of him leaving the party.
NCP's Ajit Pawar, and Congress' Nana Patole were present at the rally.
Maharashtra Congress Committee president Nana Patole addresses the Vajramuth Rally on Monday, 1 May.
Glimpses of the MVA's third Vajramuth Rally in Mumbai's BCK on Monday, 1 May.
