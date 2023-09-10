In Photos: UK PM Rishi Sunak & Wife Akshata Murthy Perform Aarti at Akshardham

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and wife Akshata Murthy at the Akshardham Temple in New Delhi on Sunday, 10 September.
(Photo Courtesy: X/@DelhiAkshardham)
UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and his wife Akshata Murthy visited the Swaminarayan Akshardham in New Delhi on a gloomy Sunday morning, 10 September.
Born to Indian-origin parents, the British prime minister said that he was a proud Hindu. "That's how I was raised. That's how I am," he told news agency ANI a few days ago.
The Akshardham Temple is a popular tourist attraction in the national capital and is hailed for its architecture as well as spiritual significance.
"The Prime Minister (Rishi Sunak) and his wife performed the arti ceremony during the early morning visit," the official account of Akshardham Temple said on Instagram.
"It gave them [UK PM Rishi Sunak and wife Akshata Murthy] an opportunity to offer their prayers at a Hindu place of worship during the G20 Summit in New Delhi," the Akshardham Temple's account wrote on Instagram.
This is Sunak's maiden visit to India since he became the British prime minister in October last year.
Sunak landed at Delhi airport on Friday, 8 September, and was welcomed by Union Minister Ashwini Choubey, British High Commissioner to India Alex Ellis, as well as several other senior diplomats
'Akshardham' means the divine abode of God. It was built as a tribute to Bhagwan Swaminarayan (1781- 1830), the avatars, devas and great sages of Hinduism, according to the temple's official website
"For me, faith is very personal. It guides me in every aspect of my life. Being Prime Minister is a great honour, but it is not an easy job. There are difficult decisions to make, hard choices to confront and our faith gives me courage, strength, and resilience to do the best that I can for our country," UK PM Rishi Sunak was quoted as saying by The Times of India at an event hosted by spiritual preacher Morari Bapu in Cambridge University.
So far, PM Sunak and his wife have paid a visit to the British Council. On Saturday, Akshata Murthy, who is also the daughter of Infosys co-founder Narayan Murthy, visited a special agricultural exhibition in New Delhi at the Indian Agricultural Research Institute.
UK PM Sunak also held a bilateral meeting with PM Modi on the sidelines of Day 1 of the G20 Summit on Saturday, 9 September.
