In Photos: UK PM Rishi Sunak & Wife Akshata Murthy Perform Aarti at Akshardham

"For me, faith is very personal. It guides me in every aspect of my life. Being Prime Minister is a great honour, but it is not an easy job. There are difficult decisions to make, hard choices to confront and our faith gives me courage, strength, and resilience to do the best that I can for our country," UK PM Rishi Sunak was quoted as saying by The Times of India at an event hosted by spiritual preacher Morari Bapu in Cambridge University.