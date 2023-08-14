In Photos: AAP Shifts Focus on MCD With Cleanliness Drive in Delhi's 250 Wards

The AAP-led MCD launched a cleanliness campaign in Delhi on Saturday.
Photo: (X/@OberoiShelly)
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)-led MCD on Saturday, 12 August, launched a mega cleanliness campaign in the national capital. Mayor Shelly Oberoi said, “Under the guidance of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, a mega cleanliness campaign has been started in all 250 wards of Delhi. A garbage-free Delhi will soon become a reality."
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal took to X to wish luck for the Mega Cleaning Campaign initiated by MCD, stating that Delhi will be "clean and tidy".
MCD in-charge and AAP MLA Durgesh Pathak said 3,000 teams has been formed for the campaign.
A team monitors over 50 Delhi lanes, inspecting them in the morning and filing complaints if litter is found, ensuring immediate action is taken.
“I have full hope that this campaign will undoubtedly be successful, and our Delhi will become clean and tidy,” Delhi CM Kejriwal said in his tweet.
“This is not a movement for the photo shoot, this is a movement for cleaning Delhi. We have proper planning for this, this campaign is not for a day or two, it will run for 365 days continuously," added AAP MLA Durgesh Pathak.
"All the councillors and all the volunteers are now engaged in cleaning Delhi along with the MCD employees. Soon, we will make Delhi more clean and clean every corner of Delhi," read Pathak's tweet.
The teams formed will monitor localities, take photos, upload them to the MCD App '311', and MCD officials will resolve the issue immediately.
