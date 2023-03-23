In Photos: This Tourist Town on India-Nepal Border Is Home to 40 Land Rovers

In West Bengal's Darjeeling district, right on the Indo-Nepal border, lies a small town which is home is to some of the oldest functioning Land Rovers. Pictured here is a 1957 Series 1 Land Rover.
(Photo: Madhusree Goswami/The Quint)
In West Bengal's Darjeeling district – right on the Indo-Nepal border – lies a small town called Maneybhanjyang. The place derives its name from 'bhanjyang' – a Nepali word – which translates to 'a place where all roads meet'. But, situated at an altitude of 1,928 m (6,325 ft), what's unique about this town is that it is home to some of the oldest functioning Land Rovers in the world.
About 40 of them, these Land Rovers are operated by the Singalila Land Rover Owner's Welfare Association. They claim to be one of the largest such associations in Southeast Asia. These Land Rovers are famous among trekkers heading for Sandakphu, the highest point in West Bengal at 11,929 ft, making Maneybhanjyang an ideal base camp.
Besan Thami (pictured here) has been driving this Land Rover for over 15 years. It has been in his family for three generations, Thami tells The Quint.
"My grandfather used to drive this, my father drove it after him, and then it went to my elder brother. And now, I drive it," Thami says. Thami earns about Rs 25,000 a month driving this vehicle.
Pictured here is a 1954 Series 1 Land Rover, which is currently one of the oldest of the Series 1 fleet to ply on the route.
Thami explains, "In hilly areas like Sandakphu, it makes no sense to have perfectly tarred roads as the chances of the car skidding off the slope will be higher; it will lead to more accidents. That is why there are gravel roads. And these Land Rovers are equipped to navigate such roads and can successfully steer through an incline that is as steep as 90 degrees."
These vehicles ferry cargo, passengers, and tourists on the Maneybhanjyang and Sandakphu route, which is full of steep slopes and hairpin bends. They are a lifeline to these villages. Pictured here is a 1957 Series 1 Land Rover.
It is believed that these Land Rovers were brought into West Bengal by the British tea planters in the late 40s and early 50s to help them transport tea on tough terrains. As the tea planters gradually left the region, they handed over these vehicles to some of the locals. Some of these Land Rovers still have old, metal GB (aka Great Britain) as country code.
Most vehicles have retained the original look. "We have kept the original look of the vehicles, including the aluminum body, as it acts as a good guard against the elements of nature such as ice, strong winds, etc," Chandan Pradhan, secretary of the Singalila Land Rover Owner's Welfare Association, tells The Quint.
"And as for spare parts, since they are unavailable, we have come up with our own ways when a problem arises. For example, we use spare parts meant for Mahindra's vehicles," adds Pradhan.
Pictured here is a 1957 Series 1 Land Rover. "Only a seasoned driver can navigate these terrains," Thami quips.
There is a whole ecosystem that has come up as a result of these Land Rovers. During peak tourist season, these vehicles also offer heritage rides.
"Earlier, Maneybhanjyang used to be a sleepy border outpost. But as the popularity of these vehicles grew among tourists, the town transformed into a tourist hotspot packed with hotels, restaurants, and cafes," Thami says. Pictured here is a 1961 Series II Land Rover.
"We feel proud to be associated with the town, which is known as the 'Land of the Land Rovers," Sushma Thami, a resident of Maneybhanjyang, tells The Quint. Pictured here is a 1961 Series II Land Rover.
The vehicles are adorned with patriotic symbols, religious icons, and titles like "LAND-ROVER" and "ENGLAND ROVER" on top of the windshields.
"There are other cars like Bolero, etc, on the route to Sandakphu but they are no match for these Series 1 and II beasts," quips Pradhan.
Despite the introduction of newer and posher models, our legacy has remained intact," Thami says, beaming with pride. Pictured here is a 1957 Series 1 Land Rover.
"For us, our vehicles are the main source of income, and so, we treat it like our God," says Pemba Sherpa, another driver.
The industry, however, is in a decline, admits Pradhan. "COVID hit us hard and tourism, which is one of our main sources of revenue, is yet to to recover to the pre-pandemic level."
"However, our spirit is as strong as these mountains. Whenever one of our drivers has a problem, we help each other out," Pradhan adds.
