In Photos: Unveiling the Lives of Dhobiwallahs in 'Garq'

The Devi Prasad Sadan Dhobhi Ghat in Connaught Place is home to people who have been in the profession of manual laundry for generations.
(Photo Credit: Samiya Chopra & Kulsoom Faiz)
Devi Prasad Sadan Dhobhi Ghat is in the heart of the modern and bustling Connaught Place in India's capital city New Delhi – and is still not known to many people. Here, washermen originating from eastern Uttar Pradesh have been doing laundry manually for generations.
Garq', an Urdu word meaning drowning, signifies both the nature of the job and its current state. With the advent of modernisation, hand-aided work is now being replaced by machines.
It is 4 am when Kiran Devi makes her way to Devi Prasad Sadan Dhobi Ghat. Out of 87 years of living, she has been visiting the ghat every day for 50 years. Today, one of her sons, Jay Chand, still works at the ghat.
"In 1886, this was a kaccha ghat," says Devi. Previously, it was an open area and not under any governmental agency. The profession has been inherited from their parents. "We came from Unnao and have been continuing this work," she adds.
At the dhobhi ghat, each piece of clothing is washed by hand. "We take the clothes to a 'haoud' (sink) and then dip in water in bleach and then strain it," she explains.
The entire laundry process requires immense manual strength.
Sanjay, who goes by his first name, has been continuing his hereditary profession by working at the ghat, along with having a full-time job. "This is the work I have inherited from my parents," the 50-year-old adds.
Kaushalya, 60, has also been visiting the ghat every day for as long as she can remember.
Laundry is a profession far removed from sight, especially in the age of automatic washing machines in every household.
The dhobis reside in quarters provided by the government, for which they require a license.
Jay Chand Kanaujiya, who has been working at the ghat since his childhood, complains that since the pandemic, they have been getting fewer clothes for laundry. They majorly receive clothes from beauty parlors and hotels from "Karol bagh, Paharganj and everywhere else you can think," he says.
Since the interruption caused by COVID-19, the work has been reduced to half. The supply of clothes from households has stopped and the workers remain idle for most of the time now.
Multiple washermen express that clothes from households have stopped coming to the ghat after the pandemic.
Mahavir is a dhobhi in his 70s who continues to work at the ghat.
All the washermen face the brunt of their manual work as seen on their hands. The hard water supply with the bleach deteriorates the condition of their hand.
Freshly washed sheets are seen drying in the morning sunlight on the quaint bylane that leads to the ghat.