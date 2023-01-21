In Photos: The Changing Landscape of Le Corbusier's Chandigarh

The Supreme Court on 10 January banned the conversion of independent houses (single residential units) into apartments in Chandigarh.
(Photo: Jeevan Jyot/The Quint)
In a bid to preserve the ethos of Chandigarh's residential localities, designed by Swiss-French architect Le Corbusier in the 1950s, the Supreme Court on 10 January banned the conversion of independent houses (single residential units) into apartments in the city.
The practice of converting a single-family home into multiple apartments is generally referred to as "vertical expansion." It is done extensively in Chandigarh by dividing the floors of the building and constructing additional units – without obtaining the necessary permits. Thanks to the increasing number of cars per family owing to this practice, the narrow roads within sectors also appear crowded.
The ban, therefore, is a significant step towards preserving the city's unique architectural design and improving the quality of life for its residents. The row of marla houses (1 marla equals 20 canals area) in the photo shows Chandigarh's iconic low-rise and low-density buildings.
The third house from the left is a multi-apartment building. It shows a significant change in architectural style and an increased need for amenities.
A juxtaposition of a builder-developed fragmented plot and an independent house. Some apartments have been also converted into offices, which further exacerbates the traffic in the locality.
The house in the centre is a builder-developed one, and it shows how little parking space there is for families.
A multi-generational house is sandwiched between two builder-developed ones. While the newer constructions are better in quality, the openness and flexibility of single-residence plans are lacking in them.
A four-canal plot in Chandigarh's sector 8 was bought by two separate families in collaboration. They have divided the plot amongst themselves and put up a dividing wall for privacy. This phenomenon is commonly seen in sectors with bigger plots. The disputes here are fewer when compared to those in vertically expanded apartments.
This is a residence that was turned into multiple apartments in Sector 11, Chandigarh. Its height and bulk prevent sunlight from passing through to other homes, causing issues for other residents.
