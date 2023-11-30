In Photos: Telangana Sees 70.6% Voter Turnout as Tollywood Flaunts Inked Fingers

Voting for the Assembly elections in Telangana concluded across 119 seats on Thursday, 30 November. Incumbent chief minister KCR will be eyeing a third term this time around.
Voting for the Assembly elections in Telangana concluded across 119 seats on Thursday, 30 November. Incumbent Chief Minister KCR cast his vote at a polling station in Chintamadaka on 30 November.
AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi cast his vote at Vattepally in Hyderabad, after which he told reporters, "To maintain Hyderabad's beauty and Telangana's 'Ganga Jamuni tehzeeb,' I appeal everyone to come out and vote."
Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLC K Kavitha shows her finger marked with indelible ink after casting vote at Banjara Hills during the Telangana Legislative Assembly elections.
Voters show their fingers marked with indelible ink after casting their votes in Hyderabad.
Members of the transgender community cast their votes at a polling station in Telangana.
Former cricketer and Congress' Jubilee Hills candidate Mohammad Azharuddin casts his vote in Hyderabad.
Tollywood filmmaker SS Rajamouli and his wife cast their votes in Telangana on 30 November. Many Tollywood actors were also seen exercising their franchise in Hyderabad on Thursday.
Tollywood actor Allu Arjun casts his vote and appealed to the people of Telangana to exercise their franchise.
Actor Mahesh Babu cast his vote at a polling booth in Jubilee Hills in Hyderabad on Thursday.
Voters get their identification cards checked as they arrive to cast their ballots for the Telangana elections.
Hyderabad saw the lowest voter turnout among all the Assembly constituencies, with just 46.56% of the electorate getting their fingers inked.
Yadadri Bhongiri saw the highest voter turnout: 90.03%.
