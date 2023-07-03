In Photos: Supreme Court Gets Makeover, What's New In Our Courtrooms?

As the Supreme Court re-opened after a 6-week long summer break on Monday, 3 July, everyone present walked into its revamped premises.

"Years down the line, people will fondly recall 'The DYC Court' which made the Supreme Court a truly futuristic court," Advocate-on-Record at the Supreme Court Paras Nath Singh said on Twitter.

Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud also announced that the top court has started free Wi-Fi available in Courts 1-5.