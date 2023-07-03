In Photos: Supreme Court Gets Makeover, What's New In Our Courtrooms?

In Photos: Supreme Court Gets Makeover, What's New In Our Court Rooms?
(Photo: Supreme Court)
As the Supreme Court re-opened after a 6-week long summer break on Monday, 3 July, everyone present walked into its revamped premises.
"Years down the line, people will fondly recall 'The DYC Court' which made the Supreme Court a truly futuristic court," Advocate-on-Record at the Supreme Court Paras Nath Singh said on Twitter.
Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud also announced that the top court has started free Wi-Fi available in Courts 1-5.
The enhancements in the courtrooms include installation of a Digital Video Conferencing (VC) system to facilitate efficient communication and collaboration.
"In the new makeover which the SC underwent during the summer vacations, the bookshelves on both sides within the CJI’s court has been removed to create more space."
A futuristic LED video wall has also been installed in the courtrooms, serving as a high-resolution display for camera feeds and multimedia content.
A document camera has also been provided in the courtrooms to streamline the sharing physical documents, facilitating seamless sharing of important legal materials, evidence,and exhibits.
