Pics: Here's How Sunny Leone, Daniel Weber & Their Kids Celebrated Rakshabandhan

Sunny Leone, Daniel Weber and their kids all decked out for Rakshabandhan.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
On Sunday, actor Sunny Leone celebrated Rakshabandhan with her family and friends. Sunny took to Instagram to share photos of the celebration with husband Daniel Weber and their kids--Nisha, Noah and Asher.
In the pictures, Nisha can be seen tying rakhis on both her brothers. Sunny tied rakhis on her friends, which also included her stylist Hitendra Kapopara, make-up artist Tomas Moucka and Yusuf Ibahim, who is in-charge of the family's security. "About our Rakhi!! FAMILY!!", Sunny captioned the photos.
Actor Sunny Leone shared photos of her rakhi celebrations on Instagram.
Sunny with husband Daniel Weber and kids Nisha, Noah and Asher.
Nisha ties rakhi on her brother.
Sunny with her stylist Hitendra Kapopara.
More photos from the celebration.
Sunny and her kids pose with the actor's make-up artist Tomas Moucka.
Sunny Leone ties rakhi on Yusuf Ibahim, who is in-charge of the family's security
Rakhi celebrations at Sunny Leone and Daniel Weber's home.
Sunny ties a rakhi on Tomas.
The kids are all smiles.
