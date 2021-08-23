Pics: Here's How Sunny Leone, Daniel Weber & Their Kids Celebrated Rakshabandhan

On Sunday, actor Sunny Leone celebrated Rakshabandhan with her family and friends. Sunny took to Instagram to share photos of the celebration with husband Daniel Weber and their kids--Nisha, Noah and Asher.

In the pictures, Nisha can be seen tying rakhis on both her brothers. Sunny tied rakhis on her friends, which also included her stylist Hitendra Kapopara, make-up artist Tomas Moucka and Yusuf Ibahim, who is in-charge of the family's security. "About our Rakhi!! FAMILY!!", Sunny captioned the photos.

