In Photos: Can Nurturing Stray Dogs Prevent Human-Animal Conflict? I Believe Yes

Manjari feeding a pack of old stray dogs atop a small hill inside the Lalbagh Botanical Gardens, Bengaluru.
(Photo: Sarika Nerurkar)
Amid the rising cases of conflicts between stray dogs and humans, I have been documenting the work of feeders and rescuers across the country for the past year. Why, you may ask? Because I believe it will help citizens become more sensitive towards stray animals. And in today's landscape, it may just be a solution to all the chaos.
Most strays that are taken care of by feeders and rescuers tend not to be aggressive. This, in turn, reduces the chance of conflicts between dogs and people. Take a look at some of the nurturers – and those who they nurture. In this image, Lionel assists a veterinarian to clean the wounds of an old dog who was attacked by children.
Anjali goes to villages near Nandi Hills, near Bengaluru, to ensure the well-being of the stray population there.
Anjali meeting a family who adopted a stray dog to ensure that the dog is healthy and safe.
Wilson assisting the vet as he treats the septic leg of a rescued stray dog.
Erum consults a veterinarian for her recently rescued paralysed pup.
Wilson using a blanket to catch an aggressive dog who has a septic leg in Chandigarh.
Manjari feeds a pack of old dogs atop a small hill in the Lalbagh Botanical Gardens, Bengaluru.
Erum with her son Mohammed rescue an injured mountain dog in Pithoragarh, in Uttarakhand.
Manjari goes to the Lalbagh Botanical Gardens, Bengaluru, to feed over 300 dogs who otherwise have no access to food.
Abhishek and Anjali attend to an emergency medical case in the middle of a steel warehouse in Dehradun.
Abhishek and Anjali take a rescued dog, Titli, for treatment on their scooter because of a lack of animal ambulances in Dehradun.
Malan and her husband take out their rickshaw to feed over 300 dogs in Mumbai.
Malan carries a bucket full of chicken and rice to feed the stray dogs at Juhu Beach, Mumbai.
(Sarika Nerurkar is a Mumbai-based photographer and equal rights supporter.)
