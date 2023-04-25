SRH vs DC Tata IPL 2023 Photo: Delhi Capitals Beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 7 Runs

Aiden Markram captain of Sunrisers Hyderabad and David Warner captain of Delhi Capitals during toss of the match 34 of the Tata Indian Premier League 2023 between the Sunrisers Hyderabad and the Delhi Capitals
(Image: BCCI)
David Warner captain of Delhi Capitals plays a shot during match 34 of the Tata Indian Premier League 2023 between the Sunrisers Hyderabad and the Delhi Capitals
Manish Pandey of Delhi Capitals plays a shot during match 34 of the Tata Indian Premier League 2023 between the Sunrisers Hyderabad and the Delhi Capitals
Axar Patel of Delhi Capitals plays a shot during match 34 of the Tata Indian Premier League 2023 between the Sunrisers Hyderabad and the Delhi Capitals
Washington Sundar and Heinrich Klaasen of Sunrisers Hyderabad celebrates the wicket of Sarfaraz Khan of Delhi Capitals during match 34 of the Tata Indian Premier League 2023 between the Sunrisers Hyderabad and the Delhi Capitals
Mayank Agarwal of Sunrisers Hyderabad plays a shot during match 34 of the Tata Indian Premier League 2023 between the Sunrisers Hyderabad and the Delhi Capitals
Heinrich Klaasen of Sunrisers Hyderabad plays a shot during match 34 of the Tata Indian Premier League 2023 between the Sunrisers Hyderabad and the Delhi Capitals
Anrich Nortje of Delhi Capitals bowls during match 34 of the Tata Indian Premier League 2023 between the Sunrisers Hyderabad and the Delhi Capitals
Delhi Capitals players celebrates after their win during match 34 of the Tata Indian Premier League 2023 between the Sunrisers Hyderabad and the Delhi Capitals
David Warner of Delhi Capitals celebrates after their win during match 34 of the Tata Indian Premier League 2023 between the Sunrisers Hyderabad and the Delhi Capitals
