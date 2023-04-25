SRH vs DC Tata IPL 2023 Photo: Delhi Capitals Beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 7 Runs

Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Photos Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019SRH vs DC Tata IPL 2023 Photo: Delhi Capitals Beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 7 Runs

IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals breaks their losing streak with their second win of the IPL 2023 season
Sidharth J
Aiden Markram captain of Sunrisers Hyderabad and David Warner captain of Delhi Capitals during toss of the match 34 of the Tata Indian Premier League 2023 between the Sunrisers Hyderabad and the Delhi Capitals

(Image: BCCI)

David Warner captain of Delhi Capitals plays a shot during match 34 of the Tata Indian Premier League 2023 between the Sunrisers Hyderabad and the Delhi Capitals

Manish Pandey of Delhi Capitals plays a shot during match 34 of the Tata Indian Premier League 2023 between the Sunrisers Hyderabad and the Delhi Capitals

Axar Patel of Delhi Capitals plays a shot during match 34 of the Tata Indian Premier League 2023 between the Sunrisers Hyderabad and the Delhi Capitals

Washington Sundar and Heinrich Klaasen of Sunrisers Hyderabad celebrates the wicket of Sarfaraz Khan of Delhi Capitals during match 34 of the Tata Indian Premier League 2023 between the Sunrisers Hyderabad and the Delhi Capitals

Mayank Agarwal of Sunrisers Hyderabad plays a shot during match 34 of the Tata Indian Premier League 2023 between the Sunrisers Hyderabad and the Delhi Capitals

Heinrich Klaasen of Sunrisers Hyderabad plays a shot during match 34 of the Tata Indian Premier League 2023 between the Sunrisers Hyderabad and the Delhi Capitals

Anrich Nortje of Delhi Capitals bowls during match 34 of the Tata Indian Premier League 2023 between the Sunrisers Hyderabad and the Delhi Capitals

Delhi Capitals players celebrates after their win during match 34 of the Tata Indian Premier League 2023 between the Sunrisers Hyderabad and the Delhi Capitals

David Warner of Delhi Capitals celebrates after their win during match 34 of the Tata Indian Premier League 2023 between the Sunrisers Hyderabad and the Delhi Capitals

