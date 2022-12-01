In Photos: 'Riding Empowers Us,' Say 12 Specially-Abled People on a Road Trip

Members of Eagle Specially Abled Riders group embarked on a 12-day-long journey from Delhi to Rajasthan to mark World Disability Day on 3 December.
In a bid to mark the International Day of Persons with Disabilities on 3 December, 12 riders of Eagle Specially Abled Riders group embarked on a 12-day journey from Delhi to Jaisalmer on 29 November. All specially-abled, the riders will visit historical sites on the way.
“In school, I either crawled or people carried me in and out of rooms as I didn't have a wheelchair then. This is why riding is so empowering for me... I can go anywhere,” said 42-year-old Rekha Devi who is 90 percent paralysed.
The riders left Delhi on their retrofitted scooties. "Retrofitted scooties have leg space so that those who are paralysed can sit comfortably. They have attachments for wheelchairs and walkers," Ameer Siddiqui, Founder, Eagle Specially Abled Riders, told The Quint.
The riders started their journey near India Gate in Delhi on 29 November. They will return on 10 December.
For newly-weds, Govinda, 35, and Jagriti Kanojia, 28, this ride would be their first time apart. Both of them have achondroplasia, a genetic disorder in which the limbs are diminutive.
After Jagriti wished her husband luck for the road trip, she said, “This is the first time since we got married on 4 November that he is going on such a long journey. It is exciting, but I am also nervous as they have to ride for hours.”
During the pandemic, Ameer Siddiqui and a few other riders delivered ration to homes of other people with disabilities in Delhi. The riders will cover Bikaner, Jaisalmer, Longewal, Jodhpur, Chittor and Udaipur over 12 days.
One of the aims of the road trip is to spread awareness about accessibility in monuments. “Monuments are still not disabled-friendly. We want ramps and audio-visual facilities," said Ameer Siddiqui, who has post polio residual paralysis.
"We have always faced issues with accessibility. Riding makes us feel like we are normal and we can achieve everything that others can," said Rekha Devi.
