Sonnalli Seygall Wedding: Pyaar Ka Punchnama Actor Looks Stunning In First Pics

(Photo Courtesy: Viral Bhayani)
Actor Sonnalli Seygall, best known for her role in the Pyaar Ka Punchnama series opted for a pink lehenga for her big day. The gorgeous actor tied the knot with long-time boyfriend and restauranteur Ashesh L Sajnani. She was seen arriving at the wedding venue.
