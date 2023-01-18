In Photos: Amid Sub-Zero Temps, Snow Cricket Returns to Kashmir's Frozen Pitches

In Kashmir, the younger generation is stepping out to play cricket on frozen pitches in sub-zero temperatures.
(Photo: Umar Para/The Quint)
What comes to your mind when you hear the word 'cricket'? It's seldom Kashmir, or snow – or an icy, frozen pitch. But, year after year, the younger generation in and around Kashmir's Gurez Valley braves sub-zero temperatures to enjoy the game of cricket on frozen pitches. The Quint brings you photos of what is now popularly called 'snow cricket'!
Located almost 127 km away from Srinagar, Gurez Valley lies in a peaceful, remote corner in the north of Kashmir – and is dotted with quaint villages. Twenty six-year-old local Zamir Lone poses for the camera.
Twenty one-year-old Arif Hussian tries to catch the cricket ball on a frozen cricket field.
Gurez Valley remains covered with snow for nearly six months. Yet, that does not dissuade youngsters from playing and enjoying cricket. Wicket-keeper Parvaiz is photographed here as he waits to catch the ball.
Apart from locals, snow cricket recently caught global attention after Australian batting sensation, Marnus Labuschagne, re-shared a video of youngsters playing cricket on his Twitter timeline, commenting "How good is that."
Batsman Javid Sheikh prepares himself to face the cricket ball in Dawar village in Kashmir's Bandipora district.
The youngsters of three villages – Markoot, Achoora, and Dawar – in the border valley of Gurez, organise at least three snow cricket tournaments every year.
Locals say that Gurez Valley has the potential to become a hub for winter sports. Photographed here are tournament organisers watching a game of cricket in Dawar village.
Despite the heavy snow and harsh winds, the game must go on!
Aerial view of a frozen cricket track in Tulail village in Bandipora, Kashmir.
